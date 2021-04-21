Advertisement

DPS graduates new canine teams

The new dogs and their duty stations are as follows: Reno (Eagle Pass), Eztold (Laredo) and Tara (Big Spring).(Texas Department of Public Safety)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Three new canine teams are joining the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the DPS, the newly trained canines will be used for drug detection at the following stations:

-Reno (Eagle Pass)

-Eztold (Laredo)

-Tara (Big Spring)

These canine teams are joining more than 50 DPS Canine Detection Teams across the state.

“Our canine units play an integral role in interdicting criminals and detecting narcotics on the streets, and because of their hard work, there are victims and victims’ families that will never be known,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I’m proud to welcome these three new handlers and canines to the roster. After completing the necessary training, these teams are ready to take on their next assignment in protecting and serving the state of Texas.”

Last year DPS canine teams helped to seize 5,342 pounds of marijuana, 342.92 pounds of cocaine, 37.75 pounds of heroin, 816.69 pounds of methamphetamine, 35.77 pounds of hashish and $4.2 million in cash.

