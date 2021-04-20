WINDOWS, WINDSHIELDS, AND WADS OF CASH: Some Odessa neighborhoods seeing sharp spike in expensive car vandalisms

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In West Texas, it’s not uncommon to have a rogue rock bounce up and crack your windshield on the highway. But glass companies are starting to see more windows and windshields broken by things like bb guns and bricks.

Permian Glass Co. in Odessa has caught on to a trend, and there’s nothing rogue about it.

“We have had an uptick here recently of vandalism,” Permian Glass Owner Shannon Gaylor said.

Gaylor has been in the glass business for a long time and has seen windshields break in every way imaginable, even by pumpkin.

But lately, the vandalism du jour has been bricks and bb guns. Gaylor recently had a customer from the nearby Tanglewood neighborhood who had a brick smash both windshields and his dashboard. One of the multiple incidences of neighborhood brick-throwing reported to police in early April.

North Odessan Brian Pogue recently had multiple cars vandalized.

“Saturday night, I had three vehicles that were shot out by what looks to be a pellet gun or a bb gun,” Poage said. “I know for the truck and the Cadillac, it’s going to cost right at a thousand dollars, and I’m not sure on this one.”

It’s a cost he never imagined he’d incur.

“I’m not a happy camper, I’ll tell you that,” he said.

Now, Gaylor and Poage both hope the OPD can stop the perpetrators before they strike again.

“There’s no order to it,” Gaylor said. “Just a little bit over here, a little bit on this side of town. But they are usually grouped together, pretty much close.”

