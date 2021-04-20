Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 4/20

By Craig Stewart
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Tuesday, April 20: A cold front has moved into the Permian Basin bringing windy conditions with areas of blowing dust. The winds will slowly diminish this afternoon. Highs will range from the lower to 50′s in the Permian Basin, with the 60′s further west. A Freeze Watch will be in effect tonight into early Wednesday morning for the northern tier of counties. Just north of Odessa, Midland. Warmer temps by the end of the work week.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Odessa student charged with making threat on social media
Alexis Salazar, 17, and Daniella Salazar, 15.
Odessa police searching for runaway teens
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Mountain lion file photo.
Possible mountain lion sighting reported in south Big Spring
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Ex-Texas deputy accused of killing 3 arrested after manhunt

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast 4/15
West Texas Weather Forecast 4/15
West Texas Weather Forecast 4/13
West Texas Weather Forecast 4/13
West Texas Weather Forecast 4/12
West Texas Weather Forecast 4/12
West Texas Weather Forecast 4/9
West Texas Weather Forecast 4/9