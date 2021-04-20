West Texas Weather Forecast 4/20

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Tuesday, April 20: A cold front has moved into the Permian Basin bringing windy conditions with areas of blowing dust. The winds will slowly diminish this afternoon. Highs will range from the lower to 50′s in the Permian Basin, with the 60′s further west. A Freeze Watch will be in effect tonight into early Wednesday morning for the northern tier of counties. Just north of Odessa, Midland. Warmer temps by the end of the work week.

