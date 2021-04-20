UTPB expanding its MBA program to offer more specialized tracks

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin is expanding its MBA program to allow students more specialized classes in accounting, financing and marketing.

“Our MBA program is a full package. We are AACSB accredited and we offer affordable tuition compared to other universities,” said Dr. Steve Beach, College of Business Dean. “With a wide variety of tracks and certificates, students can really choose to focus on what matters most to them.”

Students will also be able to earn certificates in energy business as the MBA program works to meet the needs of the oil and gas industry.

Courses offered by the MBA program will cover topics including investments, finance, energy accounting, and oil and gas law.

UTPB also has a partnership with UT Health Science Center Houston allowing students to earn certificates in Public Health. UTPB’s partnership with the Texas Tech University Health Science Center provides the opportunity for students to earn certificates in Health Systems Policy and Management.

“A lot of our students are already in the workforce serving our region and beyond. Because of that, we know how important it is to make our courses flexible. Students can choose their own pace and decide if they want to take their courses face-to-face or online. The program also offers evening classes and there is an accelerated plan for students who wish to complete the program in just one year,” explained Dr. Anshu Saran, College of Business Director of Graduate Programs.

