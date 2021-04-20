Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Portion of N. Grandview to close tomorrow

By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting tomorrow, the right lane of North Grandview between E. Pearl Street and E. 8th Street will be closed.

The project is expected to take around three weeks.

Crews will be installing a gas main during that time.

