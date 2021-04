Tell Me Something Good: Monahans’ adaptive athlete Zachary Carter successful in Texas regional games

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monahans’ Zachary Carter won gold at the Texas regional games in the 100m, 400M, shot put, and powerlifting.

He also received a silver medal in discus, bronze in javelin and air guns.

Andrews also had an adaptive athlete, Jayben Hernandez, compete.

Congratulations to all our area adaptive athletes!

