Advertisement

Taco Bell to recycle, reuse hot sauce packets

The fast-food chain says it is working on a sauce packet recycling pilot program.
The fast-food chain says it is working on a sauce packet recycling pilot program.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to give its sauce packets a second life.

The fast-food chain says it’s working on a recycling pilot program.

More than 8 billion sauce packets are used every year in the United States, according to Taco Bell.

The company says their plan will give the packets a “spicier second life that doesn’t involve a landfill.”

The chain is partnering with recycling company TerraCycle.

“Now more than ever, consumers don’t want to sacrifice the planet no matter how delicious the meal,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder Tom Szaky.

No specific details yet on how the program will work, but Taco Bell says it will involve free shipping.

The program is expected to launch later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Odessa student charged with making threat on social media
Alexis Salazar, 17, and Daniella Salazar, 15.
Odessa police searching for runaway teens
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Mountain lion file photo.
Possible mountain lion sighting reported in south Big Spring
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Ex-Texas deputy accused of killing 3 arrested after manhunt

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden praying for ‘right verdict’ in Chauvin trial
Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Aug. 16, 2013. Nugent revealed he was in...
Ted Nugent, who once dismissed COVID-19, gets virus
A family in Southern California sees - and smells - what appeared to be human waste coming out...
Waste from plane falls on home in Calif.
A family in Southern California sees - and smells - what appeared to be human waste coming out...
Waste from plane falls on home