Odessa triathlete recovering well after a frightening brush with the coronavirus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

An Odessa triathlete has been trapped in a coma since he caught the coronavirus last month, but things are finally turning around.

Just two week ago Jerry Tschauner mom told CBS7 she wasn’t sure if her son was going to survive the virus. Now she’s expecting him to get out of the hospital very soon.

Jerry can barely communicate with his mom over facetime, but it’s a far cry from where he started.

Weeks ago, he was hooked up to a ventilator in the ICU with blood clots in his leg.

“And on that following Tuesday, the day after Easter, he took a downfall,” his mother, Penny Roberts, said. “We didn’t know if he was going to make it. I knew what Mary felt like the day that Jesus was put in the tomb. My heart has been crushed.”

Now he’s out of intensive care and only and can breathe without a ventilator.

Penny said this has been a difficult time for her family, but she’s touched by how many people have rallied around her son.

All this time her phone and Facebook page has been flooded with kind messages and prayers.

One of Jerry’s old friends in New Jersey sent a video message telling Jerry he’s been an inspiration to her as she undergoes her own recovery from a leg amputation and brain injury.

“Just know there’s a cheesy girl with TBI in New Jersey and five toes who’s thinking of you, who loves you and who misses you,” Amanda Sullivan said in the video.

Penny doesn’t want those positive messages like that one to stop rolling in.

So, she posted Jerry’s phone number on Facebook asking everyone to write a text telling Jerry you’re rooting for him.

If you want to send him a text, his number is 432-880-9420.

“That’s worth everything right there when you pray,” Penny said. “Y’know people from all over the world—one girl came up to me at La Bodega and said I’ve been praying for your son. I didn’t know her from Adam. But she knew my son.”

Jerry has a lot of work ahead of him to regain control over his speech and motor functions.

But Penny said just like every triathlon he’s powered through, he’ll take this journey in strides.

Penny also said her son is anxious to get back to the outdoors. He actually told his nurse, Jesus, that when he’s fully recovered he’s going to take him with him to run a marathon.

