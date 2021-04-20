Odessa police looking to identify turtle bandits

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are looking for a couple of turtle bandits.

According to the Odessa Police Department, two men were caught on camera stealing a large turtle worth $200 from the Music City Mall Playground.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0022061.

