Odessa police looking to identify turtle bandits

Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are looking for a couple of turtle bandits.

According to the Odessa Police Department, two men were caught on camera stealing a large turtle worth $200 from the Music City Mall Playground.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0022061.

