Freeze Warning Tuesday Night

A cold snap is expected in the northern Permian Basin Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMESA, Texas (KOSA) - After a rough winter, many planters were happy to get started on their Spring and Summer gardens, but another cold snap is on the way.

Get ready to turn the heat on, bring the pets indoors, and protect any vulnerable recently planted plants in the northern Permian Basin Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The normal low temperatures across the Permian Basin this time of year is usually in the lower 50s.

But thanks to Tuesday’s cold front and a clear night ahead, temperatures will drop below or near freezing which will make conditions not survivable for some foliage.

Michael Nickell, a Scientist and Naturalist at the Sibley Nature Center Museum, gave some tips about what to do for Tuesday night’s freeze, “if they are in pots, they are more likely to be damaged than they would be if they were in the ground. And once again [it depends on] how long have they been in the ground, if they have been in the ground long enough to get the root system established and good leaf and stem structure. So,  if you just recently put them in the ground, they haven’t had the opportunity to do that yet, so then it would probably be in the best interest to go ahead and cover them.”

If you are interested in planting native, adaptive, and drought tolerant plants in your garden, visit Sibley Nature Center’s website:

