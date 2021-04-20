DPS using social media to help solve cold cases

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Safety is rolling out a new plan to use Facebook and Youtube to solve cold cases.

Social media is a powerful tool that many people turn to for their news - and now DPS is using it to solve cold cases, hopefully.

DPS will release a series of videos on cold cases from the west texas region every month to get anyone with information to come forward.

If you’re a fan of true crime podcasts and documentaries, DPS and its new strategy for solving cold cases might interest you.

In fact, the idea for the cold case series was inspired by all the crime documentaries Sergeant Oscar Villarreal and his wife watched from home during the pandemic.

Sergeant Villarreal says he hopes this new venture will lead to more solves and an open line of communication with the community.

“We’ve gotta become more transparent. We’ve got to become more visual, and this is how we do it. We reach out to the public. We reach out to the media, and we ask you guys to help us, help people. You’re people; we’re people at the end of the day. When I take this uniform off at the end of the day, I’m just a guy,” said Sergeant Villarreal.

The series will focus on DPS cold cases from the West Texas region.

Sergeant Villarreal says he wants this series to bring closure to any family involved in a cold case, regardless of how old it is.

“A lot of families who we haven’t contacted yet or people that don’t know about their case yet, they don’t even know this is coming yet for some of them. We hope this brings new hope to some of those people and closure. At the same time, if you’re a criminal out there and you did something, we’re watching,” said Sergeant Villarreal.

DPS will partner with any local law enforcement agency that wants one of their cold cases to be included in the series.

The first video in the series will be released Tuesday at 1 pm.

Sergeant Villarreal did not give any details on what case the first video would focus on.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.