Downtown Odessa recognizes Craig Stoker as Volunteer of the Year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Downtown Odessa is celebrating its 2021 award winners.

This year’s volunteer of the year is no stranger to downtown.

Craig Stoker won the award back in 2019. Now two years later, he has earned the recognition again.

“I am honored to receive the accolades of my peers, but it takes all of us,” said Stoker.

For the past four years, Stoker has devoted his volunteerism to Downtown Odessa. Currently, he serves as a member of the Odessa Play Committee.

“The play committee does a lot of work to make sure that again there are things for everyone in town to do that it’s inclusive and open to everyone,” said Stoker.

COVID-19 obviously shut down a number of in-person events last year, still, Stoker volunteered to help, just in a different way.

“It really became much more of strategizing and planning and kind of putting in the work to make sure when we come back we are better than ever and offer more things for more people and make sure that downtown is a place for everyone,” said Stoker.

Downtown Odessa Event Coordinator Alexa Moulakis said although choosing a winner this year looked very different, Stoker’s determination to help push Odessa forward is unmatched.

“We always know that Craig will be there, and he is dependable and just such a great role model for someone in the community to follow. He’s just really selfless and goes above and beyond every chance,” said Moulakis.

Stoker said grateful for the award and will continue to volunteer to be part of the footprint for the future of Downtown Odessa.

