Advertisement

Defense criticizes evidence in Kristin Smart slaying arrests

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lawyers for a father and son charged in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart criticized a lack of evidence in the case, with one saying it was “so minimal as to shock the conscience.”

A prosecutor countered Monday that defense lawyers had omitted key facts or had not read the warrants leading to the arrests of 44-year-old Paul Flores on a first-degree murder charge and his father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, on accessory after murder.

Paul Flores is charged in the killing that authorities said happened as he tried to rape Smart, his classmate, in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party.

Smart’s body has never been found.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of both men during their arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Odessa student charged with making threat on social media
Alexis Salazar, 17, and Daniella Salazar, 15.
Odessa police searching for runaway teens
Mountain lion file photo.
Possible mountain lion sighting reported in south Big Spring
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Ex-Texas deputy accused of killing 3 arrested after manhunt
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for...
2 missing Texas teens found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

The State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as...
US warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus
Authorities say the murder happened as a classmate tried to rape Smart in his college dorm room...
Father and son charged in Kristin Smart murder plead not guilty
The mini-chopper named Ingenuity became the first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled...
NASA helicopter takes historic flight on Mars
Surveillance video shows train station worker Mayur Shelkhe sprint toward a child who slipped...
WATCH: Railway worker rescues child from path of oncoming train