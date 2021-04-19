Possible mountain lion sighting reported in south Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason says he’s received a report of a mountain lion sighting.

According to Thomason, the reported sighting happened on the south side of town.

It has not been officially confirmed by the City of Big Spring or other government officials.

Anyone in Big Spring who sees a mountain lion is asked to report it by calling Texas Parks & Wildlife at 1 (800) 792-1112 or call non-emergency dispatch at 432-264-2550.

Texas Parks & Wildlife recommends you do the following if you encounter a mountain lion:

-Pick up all children off the ground immediately.

-Do NOT approach the lion

-Stay calm. Talk calmly and move slowly.

-Face the lion and remain in an upright position.

-Do not turn your back on the lion. Back away slowly.

-Do NOT run.

-Do all you can to enlarge your image. Do NOT crouch down or try to hide

-If the lion is aggressive, throw rocks, sticks, or anything you can get your hands on.

-If the lion attacks, fight back. Fighting back can drive off lions.

Confirmed Mountain Lion Sightings in Texas

Map of mountain lion confirmations for January 2009 to January 2019. (Texas Parks & Wildlife)

