Advertisement

Possible mountain lion sighting reported in south Big Spring

Mountain lion file photo.
Mountain lion file photo.(Pixabay)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason says he’s received a report of a mountain lion sighting.

According to Thomason, the reported sighting happened on the south side of town.

It has not been officially confirmed by the City of Big Spring or other government officials.

Anyone in Big Spring who sees a mountain lion is asked to report it by calling Texas Parks & Wildlife at 1 (800) 792-1112 or call non-emergency dispatch at 432-264-2550.

Texas Parks & Wildlife recommends you do the following if you encounter a mountain lion:

-Pick up all children off the ground immediately.

-Do NOT approach the lion

-Stay calm. Talk calmly and move slowly.

-Face the lion and remain in an upright position.

-Do not turn your back on the lion. Back away slowly.

-Do NOT run.

-Do all you can to enlarge your image. Do NOT crouch down or try to hide

-If the lion is aggressive, throw rocks, sticks, or anything you can get your hands on.

-If the lion attacks, fight back. Fighting back can drive off lions.

Confirmed Mountain Lion Sightings in Texas

Map of mountain lion confirmations for January 2009 to January 2019.
Map of mountain lion confirmations for January 2009 to January 2019.(Texas Parks & Wildlife)

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On top of a fraud investigation by the Midland Police Department, the National Royalty Group is...
Company selling oil and gas royalties facing criminal investigation and civil lawsuit
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland man killed in crash
MCHS personnel wait for runners near the Desert Dash finish line.
Despite cold weather, Desert Dash goes on
The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

Latest News

Alexis Salazar, 17, and Daniella Salazar, 15.
Odessa police searching for runaway teens
Ron Hoover RV & Marine Centers grand opening
Ron Hoover RV & Marine Centers holds grand opening
Ron Hoover RV & Marine Centers grand opening
Ron Hoover RV & Marine Centers grand opening
Visitors walk into the West Texas Food Bank in Midland for the annual Earth Day event.
West Texas Food Bank and keep Midland Beautiful host third annual Earth Day event