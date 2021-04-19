Ector County seeing a rise in fentanyl-related deaths

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County is dealing with a rise in the use of fentanyl.

According to the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office, at least ten deaths in 2020 involved an overdose of fentanyl and fentanyl combined with other drugs.

Ron Inge, the Chief Investigator for the Medical Examiner’s Office, says there has been an increase in small blue or light green pills stamped with M30 that are surfacing in the county and across the country.

Street names for these pills include hillbilly heroin, OC, 512s, kicker, green ones, blue ones, 30s, blue rounds, M30s, Percs and Oxy. According to Inge, all of these pills are laced with fentanyl.

Inge says that all of these pills are extremely dangerous as even touching them can cause fentanyl to enter your system.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has also seen several overdose deaths in 2021 that are believed to be fentanyl-related.

Anyone who sees medications that are believed to involve fentanyl is urged to contact their local authorities.

Officials have seen an increase in small blue or light green pills stamped with M30. (DEA)

