Early voting begins in Texas

(KOSA)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early voting has started for the May elections in Texas.

Election Day will be held on Saturday, May 1, but early voting started on Monday. The last day of early voting is April 27.

You must bring a form of ID when you go to cast your ballot. The following photo IDs will be accepted at polling locations:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

Aren’t sure if you’re registered to vote? Check the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Find a list of all local elections here.

