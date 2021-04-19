Daddy-Daughter dance to be held to benefit Marlee Munguia and family
Three year old Marlee Munguia was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer; all proceeds from the event will go to the Munguia family.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin community is rallying behind three year old Marlee Munguia, who is battling neuroblastoma cancer.
Marlee is the daughter of Lani and Mason Munguia. Mason is a football and baseball coach at Permian High School.
Friends and family are coming together to support the Munguia family. Longtime friend Crystal Flowers has organized a daddy daughter dance in Marlee’s honor, with all proceeds going directly to the Munguia family.
The dance will feature a silent auction, DJ, photographer, daddy dance off and a crowning.
The daddy daughter dance for Marlee will be held on June 12th at the Copper Rose building in downtown Odessa.
Tickets are $20 a person.
All proceeds will go directly to the Munguia family.
If you’d like to purchase a ticket, you can Venmo the Dance for Marlee Munguia Venmo page @crystalflowers-wood.
