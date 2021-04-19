Barrels of fun: Horse riders and spectators enjoy two days of barrel racing at the Horseshoe

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - High Stakes Productions hosted a horse exhibition this weekend at the Horseshoe.

“We’re doing what we love to do. We’re putting on barrel races,” said High Stakes Productions co-owner Kerri Godwin.

Two full days of barrel racing took place at the Horseshoe this weekend.

Riders of all ages got to show their skills for a chance at the prize money.

But for the owners of High Stakes Productions, putting on the exhibitions means more than money.

“Rodeo, barrel racing, anything in the horse world is very, very family-oriented. We come as a family. We go out to eat with our friends and our family together. It’s all about family when it comes to anything in the equine industry,” said High Stakes Productions co-owner Fallon Jordan.

The races were free to watch, and several people came out to the Horseshoe to catch the action.

Jordan says the athleticism of west texas horses compares to anywhere else in the country.

“If you ever get the opportunity to come and watch one of these events, even these barrel races we produce at the midland Horseshoe often. If you get the opportunity to come out and you want to see some real horsepower that’s equivalent to anything across the country, then you should come out and support us,” said Jordan.

Riders and attendees weren’t the only ones who found value in the horse racing event.

One vendor found the perfect place to sell its anxiety-reducing horse treats.

“We have a ton of people here who purchase our products. We like to come back and reward them with a cheaper price than online and promote it. At least half the girls here use our products,” said Re-Vita Plus CEO Ty Anderson.

High Stakes Productions will be holding another barrel racing event on May first and second in Stanton.

