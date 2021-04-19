13-year-old Odessa student charged with making threat on social media

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A student in Odessa is facing criminal charges after making a threat on social media.

According to Ector County ISD, district police learned about a threat made on social media that was potentially directed at Bowie Middle School or Crockett Middle School on Monday morning.

Shortly after investigating the threat, police identified the 13-year-old student who made the post and took him into custody.

The teenager admitted to the police that he made the post to try and scare people.

“We want to thank those who notified us of the post, and thank our ECISD officers who worked quickly to resolve the situation. The safety of our staff and our students is always our top priority. We hope this incident will be a reminder that this type of post may be intended as a joke or a prank but it will not be treated as such, and it carries serious consequences,” said ECISD Communications Officer Mike Adkins.

