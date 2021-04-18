Advertisement

West Texas Food Bank and keep Midland Beautiful host third annual Earth Day event

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank partnered with Keep Midland Beautiful Saturday morning to host the area’s third annual Earth Day event.

The setup featured numerous stands where adults and children could learn about gardening, trees, recycling, and farming. It even had a setup so children could paint.

The event was free and open to the public. It was held over the weekend because Earth Day falls on Thursday, April 22, this year. Over one billion people participate in Earth Day activities worldwide.

