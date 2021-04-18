Despite cold weather, Desert Dash goes on

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Cold weather couldn’t stop the Desert Dash run Saturday at Mission Fitness off Highway 191.

Dozens of runners, walkers, bystanders, and even some pooches bundled up to take part in the run, which uses proceeds to help the Medical Center Health System Foundation.

The run featured 5k and 10k runs, a 2k walk, and a children’s fun run.

MCHS said on Facebook it raised over $25,000.

