Advertisement

Despite cold weather, Desert Dash goes on

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Cold weather couldn’t stop the Desert Dash run Saturday at Mission Fitness off Highway 191.

Dozens of runners, walkers, bystanders, and even some pooches bundled up to take part in the run, which uses proceeds to help the Medical Center Health System Foundation.

The run featured 5k and 10k runs, a 2k walk, and a children’s fun run.

MCHS said on Facebook it raised over $25,000.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On top of a fraud investigation by the Midland Police Department, the National Royalty Group is...
Company selling oil and gas royalties facing criminal investigation and civil lawsuit
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland man killed in crash
Area champion 4x100m girls relay team from Midland High
Local athletes shine at 6A Area track & field meet
The Texas House will need to give a final stamp of approval to the legislation before it heads...
Texas House gives initial approval to “constitutional carry,” which would allow people to carry a gun without a license
Superintendent Scott Muri said this year, instead of physically setting up booths at colleges...
ECISD looks to fill over 300 teaching positions for next school year

Latest News

Visitors walk into the West Texas Food Bank in Midland for the annual Earth Day event.
West Texas Food Bank and keep Midland Beautiful host third annual Earth Day event
EARTH DAY WTFB
DESERT DASH RUN
DESERT DASH RUN
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station