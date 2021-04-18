Advertisement

EMS: 3 adults fatally shot in Austin, no suspect in custody

Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby...
Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emergency responders say three people have been fatally shot in Austin and no suspect is in custody.

The Austin-Travis County EMS says it has received no reports of other victims.

EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene.

She says the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults have been fatally shot.

Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On top of a fraud investigation by the Midland Police Department, the National Royalty Group is...
Company selling oil and gas royalties facing criminal investigation and civil lawsuit
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland man killed in crash
Area champion 4x100m girls relay team from Midland High
Local athletes shine at 6A Area track & field meet
The Texas House will need to give a final stamp of approval to the legislation before it heads...
Texas House gives initial approval to “constitutional carry,” which would allow people to carry a gun without a license
Superintendent Scott Muri said this year, instead of physically setting up booths at colleges...
ECISD looks to fill over 300 teaching positions for next school year

Latest News

Law enforcement confer at the scene, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis, where multiple...
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern