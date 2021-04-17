Tell Me Something Good: Two Permian Basin athletes win gold in wheelchair races at track meet

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Coahoma’s Vance Ott took gold on Thursday in the 100 meter wheelchair race at the Area 5 and 6 competition in Wall.

Monahans’ Hope Santiago also placed gold in the 100 and 400 meter wheelchair races, and will be heading to San Antonio for the Texas regional games.

Congratulations to both of these outstanding athletes!

