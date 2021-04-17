Advertisement

Tell Me Something Good: Two Permian Basin athletes win gold in wheelchair races at track meet

Coahoma’s Vance Ott and Monahans’ Hope Santiago win gold in wheelchair races at local track meet
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Coahoma’s Vance Ott took gold on Thursday in the 100 meter wheelchair race at the Area 5 and 6 competition in Wall.

Monahans’ Hope Santiago also placed gold in the 100 and 400 meter wheelchair races, and will be heading to San Antonio for the Texas regional games.

Congratulations to both of these outstanding athletes!

We want to share more good news stories. If you have a good news story idea, email us at news@CBS7.com, or message us on our Facebook page.

