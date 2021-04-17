Advertisement

ECISD looks to fill over 300 teaching positions for next school year

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The school year is nearly over, but Ector County ISD already has its eye on back to school.

ECISD said it’s aggressively working to hire over 300 teachers before the next school year.

“In the month of April, it’s not scary to have 350 vacancies, but it is something that we must pay attention to as we move forward,” said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri.

Superintendent Scott Muri said this year, instead of physically setting up booths at colleges and or around different cities, recruiters had to find another way to find new teachers.

“Our recruiters, what they do is sit at a computer screen and enter a virtual recruiting session and talk to folks online, so the game of recruiting educators is very different because of the pandemic this year,” said Muri.

To boost its efforts, ECISD joined a teacher incentive allotment program which means teachers can earn an additional $25,000 a year above salary.

“We know that its going to attract really great teachers to our area; secondly, because of a grant from the Permian Strategic Partnership, we are providing the full funding and the coaching support for any of our teachers to become certified for the National Board of Professional Teachers Standards,” said Muri.

Along with offering more money, Muri said a big part of attracting new staff members is making sure the ones they already have feel at home in the classroom.

“One of the best things we can do to recruit, retract and retain great teachers is making sure teachers that we have in place are celebrated, and honored and revered by their own community,” said Muri.

If you’re interested in filling one of those spots, click here to apply.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland man killed in crash
The Texas House will need to give a final stamp of approval to the legislation before it heads...
Texas House gives initial approval to “constitutional carry,” which would allow people to carry a gun without a license
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Aledo Independent School District says it launched an immediate and thorough investigation...
Texas students disciplined over ‘slave auction’ on Snapchat
Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.
Big Spring father charged with murder in death of 4-month-old child

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
Robert E. Lee High School.
Work underway in Midland for Lee to open as Legacy High School
Migrant teens arrive at the holding facility in Pecos.
Pecos migrant facility expected to house 1,000 children by the end of April