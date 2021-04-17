ECISD looks to fill over 300 teaching positions for next school year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The school year is nearly over, but Ector County ISD already has its eye on back to school.

ECISD said it’s aggressively working to hire over 300 teachers before the next school year.

“In the month of April, it’s not scary to have 350 vacancies, but it is something that we must pay attention to as we move forward,” said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri.

Superintendent Scott Muri said this year, instead of physically setting up booths at colleges and or around different cities, recruiters had to find another way to find new teachers.

“Our recruiters, what they do is sit at a computer screen and enter a virtual recruiting session and talk to folks online, so the game of recruiting educators is very different because of the pandemic this year,” said Muri.

To boost its efforts, ECISD joined a teacher incentive allotment program which means teachers can earn an additional $25,000 a year above salary.

“We know that its going to attract really great teachers to our area; secondly, because of a grant from the Permian Strategic Partnership, we are providing the full funding and the coaching support for any of our teachers to become certified for the National Board of Professional Teachers Standards,” said Muri.

Along with offering more money, Muri said a big part of attracting new staff members is making sure the ones they already have feel at home in the classroom.

“One of the best things we can do to recruit, retract and retain great teachers is making sure teachers that we have in place are celebrated, and honored and revered by their own community,” said Muri.

If you’re interested in filling one of those spots, click here to apply.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.