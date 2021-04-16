Work underway in Midland for Lee to open as Legacy High School

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD continues to prepare for Lee High School to open as Legacy High School next school year.

Legacy High School will have a Revolutionary War-era Rebel mascot, and the school’s colors will remain maroon and white.

At the start of this year, students at the high school had the chance to submit drawings of their proposed mascot images. A total of 16 images were submitted.

The Citizens Renaming Committee judged the submissions and narrowed the choices down to two front-runners. The student body will be making a final vote on which design the school will go with.

Those designs have not been shared with the public.

Information on the rebranding process, including the costs, can be found on MISD’s website here.

