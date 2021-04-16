Advertisement

Work underway in Midland for Lee to open as Legacy High School

Robert E. Lee High School.
Robert E. Lee High School.(CBS7 File Photo)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD continues to prepare for Lee High School to open as Legacy High School next school year.

Legacy High School will have a Revolutionary War-era Rebel mascot, and the school’s colors will remain maroon and white.

At the start of this year, students at the high school had the chance to submit drawings of their proposed mascot images. A total of 16 images were submitted.

The Citizens Renaming Committee judged the submissions and narrowed the choices down to two front-runners. The student body will be making a final vote on which design the school will go with.

Those designs have not been shared with the public.

Information on the rebranding process, including the costs, can be found on MISD’s website here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland man killed in crash
The Texas House will need to give a final stamp of approval to the legislation before it heads...
Texas House gives initial approval to “constitutional carry,” which would allow people to carry a gun without a license
Aledo Independent School District says it launched an immediate and thorough investigation...
Texas students disciplined over ‘slave auction’ on Snapchat
Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.
Big Spring father charged with murder in death of 4-month-old child
Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and...
Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
Migrant teens arrive at the holding facility in Pecos.
Pecos migrant facility expected to house 1,000 children by the end of April
Hot spots still burn in several areas, including in Upper Juniper Canyon. Some of these areas...
Wildfire at Big Bend National Park now 60% contained