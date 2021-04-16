Advertisement

Second body recovered 33 miles from Seacor Power site; divers yet to get inside vessel

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.(Captain Josh Howard)
By WVUE staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - A second body has been recovered from the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 33 miles from where the Seacor Power capsized Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from a person privy to information about the investigation.

“Now 68 hours in,” Spencer Gremillion wrote. “The weather conditions have still been rough, but they’ve been able to run lines to numerous entry points. They have still yet to go inside of the boat. We’re unsure why there isn’t more that can be done.”

The identity of the crewmember has not been released.

Family members have been briefed by United States Coast Guard officials at least twice a day since Wednesday. The new information was divulged at noon Friday.

Captain David Ledet’s body was recovered Wednesday.

Search and rescue efforts continue for the remaining 11 crewmembers.

The United States Coast Guard rescued two people on Tuesday, good Samaritans rescued another four.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aledo Independent School District says it launched an immediate and thorough investigation...
Texas students disciplined over ‘slave auction’ on Snapchat
Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.
Big Spring father charged with murder in death of 4-month-old child
Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and...
Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun
Police identified 27-year-old Miles Jackson as the man who died in a shootout inside a hospital...
Fatal police shooting at Ohio hospital caught on officer bodycams
The remains of a pregnant teenager were found thrown over a bridge and into a river in 1976....
Ancestry site helps police solve cold case killing of pregnant teen

Latest News

Kirk Ashton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual abuse, and sexual...
N.Y. elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students
Kirk Ashton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual abuse, and sexual...
N.Y. elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students
Hot spots still burn in several areas, including in Upper Juniper Canyon. Some of these areas...
Wildfire at Big Bend National Park now 60% contained
The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but...
Human composting legislation considered in Delaware