Pecos migrant facility expected to house 1,000 children by the end of April

Migrant teens arrive at the holding facility in Pecos.
Migrant teens arrive at the holding facility in Pecos.(Joshua Skinner/CBS7)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - New details have been released on the migrant facility in Pecos.

According to a release from Mayor David Flores, the Influx Care Facility at Target Logistics Pecos North is housing around 500 unaccompanied migrant children as of Friday, April 16. It is expected to house 1,000 children before the end of the month.

Endeavors, the company contracted to run the facility by the Department of Health and Human Services, told Flores that they are working on developing the capability to transfer the children to family and sponsors once they are located.

The average stay for a child at the facility is estimated to be 30 days.

Endeavors told Flores their goal is to transfer 100 children a day to their sponsors once verified.

As of Friday, there is a ratio of one worker for every group of twelve children.

Children first arrived at the facility back on April 6. Officials previously told CBS7 that the childrens’ target time to be at the facility was about 35 days, but that it was a moving target.

