Medical Center Hospital hosting Desert Dash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital’s Desert Dash is being held on Saturday.

The event will include a 5/10K run, a 2K walk, and a children’s fun run. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Medical Center Health System Foundation.

Desert Dash will be held at the MCH Center for Health & Wellness at 8050 Highway 191.

Race Day registration begins at 7 a.m., with the first of the events starting at 8 a.m. Awards for the top runners will be given out at 9:45 a.m.

You can register for the event online.

