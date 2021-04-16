Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month

INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Shane Battis was joined by Alex Cuevas of Buckner International to discuss Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Bucker International says there are four types of child abuse and basic warning signs to look out for:

  • Neglect: Failure to provide the child’s basic needs. Examples and signs: Drugs or drug abuse in the home, inadequate supervision, poor health or personal hygiene, failure to accept parental responsibility for the child and abandonment.
  • Physical: Infliction of physical injury to a child. Examples and signs: Frequent injuries, burns and bruises, fear of going home or being alone with parents and unreasonable clothing that might be hiding injuries to arms or legs.
  • Sexual: Incest, rape or commercial exploitation. Examples and signs: Difficulty sitting or walking, evidence of injury to the genital area, acting out through sexual activity, fear of being alone with certain adults and sexual victimization of other children.
  • Emotional: Extreme or bizarre forms of punishment. Examples and signs: Confinement in a closet or other unsuitable space, tying child up, habitual shaming or threatening, name-calling, constant screaming.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland man killed in crash
The Texas House will need to give a final stamp of approval to the legislation before it heads...
Texas House gives initial approval to “constitutional carry,” which would allow people to carry a gun without a license
Aledo Independent School District says it launched an immediate and thorough investigation...
Texas students disciplined over ‘slave auction’ on Snapchat
Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.
Big Spring father charged with murder in death of 4-month-old child
Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and...
Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month
Robert E. Lee High School.
Work underway in Midland for Lee to open as Legacy High School
Migrant teens arrive at the holding facility in Pecos.
Pecos migrant facility expected to house 1,000 children by the end of April
Hot spots still burn in several areas, including in Upper Juniper Canyon. Some of these areas...
Wildfire at Big Bend National Park now 60% contained