INTERVIEW: Child Abuse Prevention Month

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Shane Battis was joined by Alex Cuevas of Buckner International to discuss Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Bucker International says there are four types of child abuse and basic warning signs to look out for:

Neglect: Failure to provide the child’s basic needs. Examples and signs: Drugs or drug abuse in the home, inadequate supervision, poor health or personal hygiene, failure to accept parental responsibility for the child and abandonment.

Physical: Infliction of physical injury to a child. Examples and signs: Frequent injuries, burns and bruises, fear of going home or being alone with parents and unreasonable clothing that might be hiding injuries to arms or legs.

Sexual: Incest, rape or commercial exploitation. Examples and signs: Difficulty sitting or walking, evidence of injury to the genital area, acting out through sexual activity, fear of being alone with certain adults and sexual victimization of other children.