DPS identifies Midland man killed in crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash south of Midland on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Michael Lozoya, 22, of Midland.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on South County Road 1200 three miles south of Midland at 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Dodge Ram 1500.

The driver, identified as Lozoya, passed away at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Ram was traveling south on County Road 1200 when it left the roadway and hit a utility pole before crashing into a fence.

DPS says that it was raining at the time and that the road was wet.

