Advertisement

DPS identifies Midland man killed in crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash south of Midland on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Michael Lozoya, 22, of Midland.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on South County Road 1200 three miles south of Midland at 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Dodge Ram 1500.

The driver, identified as Lozoya, passed away at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Ram was traveling south on County Road 1200 when it left the roadway and hit a utility pole before crashing into a fence.

DPS says that it was raining at the time and that the road was wet.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aledo Independent School District says it launched an immediate and thorough investigation...
Texas students disciplined over ‘slave auction’ on Snapchat
Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.
Big Spring father charged with murder in death of 4-month-old child
Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and...
Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun
Police identified 27-year-old Miles Jackson as the man who died in a shootout inside a hospital...
Fatal police shooting at Ohio hospital caught on officer bodycams
The remains of a pregnant teenager were found thrown over a bridge and into a river in 1976....
Ancestry site helps police solve cold case killing of pregnant teen

Latest News

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital hosting Desert Dash
The Texas House will need to give a final stamp of approval to the legislation before it heads...
Texas House gives initial approval to “constitutional carry,” which would allow people to carry a gun without a license
Downtown Odessa announced John Herriage of Side Bar and Grill as this year’s Legacy Award winner.
John Herriage of SIDE Bar & Grill wins Downtown Odessa Legacy Award
CBS7's Jakob Brandenburg interviewing Adrian Walker
UTPB football player splits time as nursing student