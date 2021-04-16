Attorney General Ken Paxton makes surprise visit to migrant facility in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Attorney General Ken Paxton and Midland County district attorney Laura Nodolf made a surprise visit to the migrant facility in Midland today.

This evening five busloads of children arrived at the migrant facility in Midland.

Earlier this week, we reported that according to Midland County Judge Terry Johnson, these would be male and female kids between ages 5 and 17.

Attorney General Ken Paxton told me that earlier today on his tour, he saw staff making expansions in anticipation of the arrival of unaccompanied minors.

Paxton told me that he would love to have a conversation with the Biden administration about Texas’s facilities, but multiple attempts to contact them have gone unanswered.

In fact, it was Laura Nodolf who helped Paxton tour the facility today.

He says that communication between local authorities and the federal government needs to more transparent.

“She doesn’t get accurate counts, which I think is a huge problem for a local official who is responsible for safety and law enforcement that she doesn’t get accurate assessments every day about what is going on. That’s just wrong. They should be telling her on a daily basis how many kids are there and if they’ve had any potential crimes. Right now, everything I know from her, that is not happening,” said Paxton.

Paxton says his biggest concern is the safety of the children in these facilities.

The attorney general said he wants the White House to clear up messaging to stop the backlog of migrants coming through the border and overrunning facilities.

