Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old boy in Mo.

Craig Emmerson, 5, was reportedly taken by his father, 53-year-old Chad Emmerson.
Craig Emmerson, 5, was reportedly taken by his father, 53-year-old Chad Emmerson.(Mo. State Highway Patrol)
By KFVS staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AVA, Mo. (KFVS) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 5-year-old boy on Friday, April 16.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the father of the boy took him from the family home after assaulting the mother and firing a gun in the home.

The suspect was identified as Chad Emmerson, 53. He was described as 6-feet tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a long beard and tattoos on both arms, chest and back.

The child, Craig Emmerson, was described as 4-feet tall and 60 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black superhero shirt, jeans and black Hey Dude shoes.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black 2020 Jeep Gladiator with red wheels and accessories. The Missouri license plate displayed is a motorcycle plate, SKU1LY.

Officers say the correct plate for the vehicle is 4FDR55, but is not believed to be on the vehicle currently.

The suspect may be en route to the Springfield or Howell County areas.

