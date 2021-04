WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - APRIL 15: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, some may be strong, possibly severe with the best chance being in the eastern/southeast Permian Basin and the lower Trans Pecos. Highs in the Basin will be in the lower to mid 60s. Further west temps will be in the mid 70s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

