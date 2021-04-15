Odessa Compass golf prepares for regionals after winning school’s first district title

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Compass golf team is preparing for regionals, after its girls team captured the District 5-3A Championship last week. According to Coach Jennifer Lopez, it’s the first district title Compass has ever won.

In addition to the team win, all four girls finished in the top four spots individually. Jordyn Cruz, Allie Scott, Sierra Dobbs, and Aubrey Stone took home medals, in that order.

The Compass boys finished in second place, and will also go to regionals.

The boy’s tournament is next Monday and Tuesday, with the girls playing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Watch the video above to hear from Coach Lopez and the golfers.

