Advertisement

Odessa Compass golf prepares for regionals after winning school’s first district title

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Compass golf team is preparing for regionals, after its girls team captured the District 5-3A Championship last week. According to Coach Jennifer Lopez, it’s the first district title Compass has ever won.

In addition to the team win, all four girls finished in the top four spots individually. Jordyn Cruz, Allie Scott, Sierra Dobbs, and Aubrey Stone took home medals, in that order.

The Compass boys finished in second place, and will also go to regionals.

The boy’s tournament is next Monday and Tuesday, with the girls playing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Watch the video above to hear from Coach Lopez and the golfers.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power, but says outages not expected as it nears emergency conditions
Matthew Brian Roe, 24.
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Pleasant Farms shooting
Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.
Big Spring father charged with murder in death of 4-month-old child
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating possible fraud involving oil & gas leases
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

Odessa Compass Academy golf
Odessa Compass golf prepares for regionals after winning school’s first district title
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
1 Texans QB accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security
Permian Panthers baseball
Fast start propels Permian to win over rival Lee
Fast start propels Permian to win over rival Lee