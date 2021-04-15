Advertisement

Monahans fire officials investigating fire that destroyed mobile home

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -Three men are safe following a blaze that destroyed a double-wide mobile home overnight on Tuesday, April 13.

According to the Monahan Volunteer Fire Department Chief Randy Crabtree, Ward County Sheriffs and VFD crews arrived at 11 p.m. at the home located on the 3600 block of South Boston Street.

The three men living inside the home had already escaped the fire before crews arrived on scene.

The men were not injured, and at this time, the red cross is helping them find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

