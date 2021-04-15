MMH reports no complications from Johnson and Johnson vaccines given in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on pause due to concerns about blood clots.

But there’s little reason to worry if you did receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine before the pause.

Midland Memorial Hospital administered 500 doses of the J&J vaccine - that’s about 1 percent of the vaccinated population in Midland.

According to the CDC, only six reported blood clotting cases among the 7 million Johnson and Johnson doses that providers delivered.

No adverse reactions to the vaccine have been reported in Midland - or the state of Texas.

It’s not clear if the Johnson and Johnson vaccines caused the blood clots, and the data is currently under review.

If you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and experience symptoms like shortness of breath, stomach pain, leg pain, or severe headaches within three weeks of the shot, contact your doctor.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.