John Herriage, winner of Downtown Odessa Legacy Award

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thursday, Downtown Odessa announced John Herriage of Side Bar and Grill as this year’s Legacy Award winner.

Each year, the Downtown Odessa Legacy Award gives to an individual or local business that helps rebuild downtown through leadership, passion, and service to the community.

John Herriage has not only championed revitalization efforts with the Side Bar and Grill that opened last year, but he also moved his real estate business downtown.

“I brought my real estate company Copper Key Realty down here three or four years ago, and we renovated a building, and that’s where Copper Key Realty was, and I purchased the Copper Rose building, and we have moved Copper Key Realty into the Copper Rose building,” said Herriage.

Although the pandemic has thrown many businesses for a loop, Downtown Odessa said Herriage’s commitment to downtown never wavered.

“Normally, this person is honored at our State of Downtown Odessa Address which is a formal gala type presentation in a dinner and all of that. Obviously, due to COVID, we’re still not able to do those kinds of things, but we still do want to recognize these people because they are such proponents and fans of downtown,” said Moulakis.

Herriage credits his success to hard work of his entire staff.

“Our staff cares. I mean, they truly care,” said Herriage. “It’s all about customer service because if we don’t take care of you, somebody else will.”

Herriage doesn’t plan on opening any more businesses in the area, but would like to mentor those looking to start one.

In addition to The Legacy Award, Downtown Odessa will also be honoring the volunteer of the year and the best new business winners next week.

