Waiver on expired driver licenses and vehicle registrations ends Wednesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If your driver’s license or vehicle registration expired over the last year, the time is up on your extension due to the pandemic.

The state waiver ends on Wednesday. Governor Greg Abbott issues what ended up being a year-long waiver last March.

The waiver applied to all driver’s licenses, Texas ID cards and vehicle registrations that expired on or after March 13 of 2020.

Starting Thursday, law enforcement may start issuing tickets for out-of-date driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations.

