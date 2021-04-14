Vote on sales tax increase could be coming for Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County could be asking voters to approve a sales tax hike this November.

Midland County is looking into creating a tax assistance district, which would raise the sales tax rate outside of city limits from 7% to the state cap of 8.25%.

On Monday, Midland County Commissioners took the first step by hiring a law firm to help with the process.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson says that the tax increase could bring in an additional $35-50 million a year for the county, which would be used for road improvements, fire prevention services and even a new jail.

