Tell Me Something Good - Monahans girl puts together care packages for the homeless

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today’s daily dose of good news comes from Monahans, where 11-year-old Hannah raised money to put together care packages for the homeless.

Hannah is a student at the Transformative Leadership Academy in Monahans.

In February, she led a workshop at her school to raise awareness surrounding the homeless community and provide classmates with resources on how they can help.

Then, she took charge and lead by example. Hannah set up a lemonade stand in her neighborhood for several weekends, raising over $180.

She used the money to put together more than 20 care packages with hygiene items, snacks, and handwritten notes from Hannah.

The care packages were then taken to her church at First Baptist Monahans, where they will be given to those who need them.

