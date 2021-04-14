Advertisement

Tell Me Something Good - Monahans girl puts together care packages for the homeless

11-year-old Hannah used money from a lemonade stand to make care packages for the homeless community
Monahans girl helps homeless community
Monahans girl helps homeless community(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today’s daily dose of good news comes from Monahans, where 11-year-old Hannah raised money to put together care packages for the homeless.

Hannah is a student at the Transformative Leadership Academy in Monahans.

In February, she led a workshop at her school to raise awareness surrounding the homeless community and provide classmates with resources on how they can help.

Then, she took charge and lead by example. Hannah set up a lemonade stand in her neighborhood for several weekends, raising over $180.

She used the money to put together more than 20 care packages with hygiene items, snacks, and handwritten notes from Hannah.

The care packages were then taken to her church at First Baptist Monahans, where they will be given to those who need them.

If you have good news story ideas, message us on Facebook or email us at news@CBS7.com.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power, but says outages not expected as it nears emergency conditions
Matthew Brian Roe, 24.
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Pleasant Farms shooting
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating possible fraud involving oil & gas leases
Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.
Big Spring father charged with murder in death of 4-month-old child
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Ector County ISD prekindergarten application period now open
The company is backing legislation that would let Texans vote on whether to create special...
Las Vegas Sands launches multimillion-dollar ad campaign to push for casinos in Texas
Comedian Steve Treviño coming to Ector Theatre
Comedian Steve Treviño coming to Ector Theatre