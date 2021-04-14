Advertisement

Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man

Jonathan Pentland.
Jonathan Pentland.(Richland County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A white non-commissioned Army officer depicted in a viral video accosting and shoving a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood has been charged with third-degree assault.

Online court records show Jonathan Pentland was charged Wednesday. He was listed as detained in the Richland County jail and records didn’t show him as having an attorney.

The video posted Monday by a woman on Facebook and shared thousands of times shows a man identified as Pentland demanding that a Black man leave the neighborhood before threatening him with physical violence.

The Black man protests that he was merely walking and not bothering anybody.

According to Shirell Johnson, who posted the video, it happened at The Summit in Columbia.

It’s unclear what started the conflict.

WARNING: The video in the social media post below contains explicit language and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power, but says outages not expected as it nears emergency conditions
Matthew Brian Roe, 24.
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Pleasant Farms shooting
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating possible fraud involving oil & gas leases
Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.
Big Spring father charged with murder in death of 4-month-old child
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

The company is backing legislation that would let Texans vote on whether to create special...
Las Vegas Sands launches multimillion-dollar ad campaign to push for casinos in Texas
Comedian Steve Treviño coming to Ector Theatre
Comedian Steve Treviño coming to Ector Theatre
Comedian Steve Treviño coming to Ector Theatre
Comedian Steve Treviño coming to Ector Theatre
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence
Two years after Arizona lawmakers repealed a law barring any instruction on HIV or AIDS that...
Conservatives propose revised sex ed rules in LGBTQ pushback