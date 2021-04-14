Ector County ISD prekindergarten application period now open

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD is expanding its prekindergarten options for families.

ECISD is now offering full-day PreK to four-year-olds and will offer half-day Prek for three-year-olds starting in August.

Parents can apply for both programs online and at the following ECISD PreK Round Up events:

• Thursday, April 15 – Lamar Early Education Center, 501 Lettie Lee, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, April 16 – Blanton Elementary, 4101 Lynbrook, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Families must complete the application to be able to enroll in the PreK programs. Families will be provided registration information after the application is reviewed and accepted.

