Ector County Commissioners appoints library committee members

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Tuesday, The Ector County Commissioners announced the new five committee members that will eventually make their recommendations on how the library can best move forward.

Ector County Judge Debi Hays named Sandra Eoff, Randy Ham, Craig Stoker, Tim Ogilvy, and Peggy Dean to serve on the committee.

Over the next several months, these five committee members decide whether to renovate or repair the Ector County Library.

Complaints of a foul odor taking over the building caused by sewer lines were among the main reasons the commissioners decided to take action.

Former library employee and committee member Randy Ham said he’s thankful for the chance to help.

“We are very happy that the commissioners have recognized this and put a task force together and or not just trying to put a Band-Aid over a lot of different problems,” said Ham. “It’s a great way for us to have the community reinvent the library for the next generation to come.”

Ector County Judge Debi Hays said the library should remain a place where the whole community can come together and learn comfortably.

“The county library is the heartbeat to your community, and so seeing that the library has a future —I think it’s not just about books on the shelf; I think it’s about education and a teaching center for our community and children,” said Hays.

There is no timeline on when the committee will present their recommendations to the commissioner’s court.

