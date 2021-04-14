City council discusses moving Executive Airpark to Midland International Air and Space Port

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The city of Midland is considering moving the airpark to the Midland International Air and Space Port.

Combining the Executive Airpark and Midland International Airport has been discussed among city councils for decades.

The conversation began in the 70s.

Once again, the city of Midland is discussing the benefits of moving the airpark to the airport.

Flying into the airpark is an attractive option for people who visit Midland on business because it’s a quick five-minute drive from downtown.

But moving it to the airport would provide more resources and free up land for development opportunities.

Councilmember Lori Blong says some city council members love the idea of moving the airpark, but others, such as herself, want more information about the project.

“I don’t know that I can really tell you what the majority believes about this at this point. I think just as I don’t have enough information to make this decision, I think many Midlanders don’t have enough information to decide if this is something that’s beneficial to us or not,” said Blong.

The city council has been in talks with the airport leadership, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Texas Department of Transportation to gather information about the process of moving the airpark.

Blong says she needs to know whether the benefits outweigh the consequences before moving forward with the project.

“I think that’s really what we’re waiting on to get more information about what would this really cost us, what would the timeline be, what are all the parameters we would have to meet for the FAA and Texas Department of Transportation. We have to meet all of their requirements before we can move forward,” said Blong.

Blong says she’s not sure how long the project would take or what moving the airpark would look like, but estimates suggest that construction could take up to 10 years.

The city of Midland wants to know what you think of moving the airpark to the airport.

Blong says anyone with an opinion should reach out to their council member and let them know.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.