Advertisement

Big Spring father charged with murder in death of 4-month-old child

Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.
Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.(Big Spring Police Department)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man has been arrested following the death of his 4-month-old child.

Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22, has been charged with Capital Murder.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, officers were called to Scenic Mountain Medical Center on Tuesday night for an unattended death of a 4-month-old boy. The child’s father was identified as Cruz.

Police learned that Cruz had taken the child to SMMC and told hospital staff that they had fallen off the bed and hit their head.

Cruz was taken in for questioning, where police say he confessed to murdering his child. He was then charged and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power, but says outages not expected as it nears emergency conditions
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating possible fraud involving oil & gas leases
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Pleasant Farms shooting
Avarie Nunez.
Woman charged with intoxication assault in Midland crash

Latest News

Deputies identify suspect in deadly Pleasant Farms shooting
Vote on sales tax increase could be coming for Midland County
Waiver on expired driver licenses and vehicle registrations ends Wednesday
Waiver on expired driver licenses and vehicle registrations ends Wednesday
Waiver on expired driver licenses and vehicle registrations ends Wednesday
Waiver on expired driver licenses and vehicle registrations ends Wednesday