1 Texans QB accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. On Friday, April 9, 2021, a judge has ordered that the name of one of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment must be made public.(Matt Patterson | AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week.

As of Wednesday, 20 of the women have refiled their lawsuits with their names on them.

The remaining woman was expected to do the same by Thursday.

In court documents filed late Tuesday, Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the women, says the woman who dropped her lawsuit “reserves the right to refile the case once (her) concerns are addressed.”

Buzbee says the women have faced death threats since accusing Watson.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

