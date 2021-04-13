Advertisement

Spotlight on Ector Theatre

Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa is asking for your vote to help name the best new business in the downtown area.

Twelve businesses were nominated, and we’re working with Downtown Odessa to highlight each one.

Jay Hendricks was joined by Reece Eoff to discuss the Ector Theatre.

The Ector Theatre is located at the corner of 5th Street and North Texas Avenue.

Click here to vote on your new favorite business in Downtown Odessa.

