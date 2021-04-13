Advertisement

SHOOTING STAR: Andrews teen beats 900 competitors to win $10,000 scholarship

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Justin Chavez is one of the country’s top junior clay shooters.

This month, he won one of the state’s biggest shooting tournaments: the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Junior Shootout.

“Finally winning this rodeo shoot, I really did feel accomplished,” Justin said. “I felt proud of myself that my hard work paid off.”

It quite literally did pay off. He took home the $10,000 prize over nine hundred other competitors in an event where second place gets nothing.

The road to first has been a long one for Justin. In fact, his passion for shooting started on a road after missing Andrews little league baseball signups when he was eight.

“They told us ‘No,’ so I was going home,” Justin’s father, Jesus Chavez, said. “I saw a sign on the side of the road that said ‘4-H shotgun tryouts.’”

So instead of baseball, Justin got a shotgun – just like every mother dreams.

“When I got back home, my wife thought I was nuts,” Jesus said.

But she’s now Justin’s biggest fan, and the long hours and constant travel has yielded more than just money.

Justin will sign with Angelo State on Tuesday for clay shooting, an accomplishment his father struggled to put into words.

“You know…he goes to college next year…I’m glad he’s going, but…being together for such a long time…I guess you asking me these questions...It’s made me think,” he said.

And now, Justin is thinking about his future goal: shooting professionally.

“The ammo I shoot, B&P, I would love to work for them, get sponsored by them,” Justin said. “I’d love to be sponsored by them.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avarie Nunez.
Woman charged with intoxication assault in Midland crash
Nathan Sandoval, 23.
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Odessa
Pleasant Farms shooting leaves one person dead
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw undergoes emergency surgery on ‘good eye’
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Latest News

Two hundred people preregistered to pick up trees of various kinds to plant
Keep Odessa Beautiful hosts ‘Plant a Tree for Hope’ in Sherwood Park
This past week the drumline became the only one in West Texas to make the WGI world...
First time ever: Greenwood Indoor Drumline makes WGI World Championships
JUSTIN CHAVEZ
Trees awaiting to be planted
Keep Odessa Beautiful hosts ‘Plant a Tree for Hope’ in Sherwood Park