SHOOTING STAR: Andrews teen beats 900 competitors to win $10,000 scholarship

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Justin Chavez is one of the country’s top junior clay shooters.

This month, he won one of the state’s biggest shooting tournaments: the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Junior Shootout.

“Finally winning this rodeo shoot, I really did feel accomplished,” Justin said. “I felt proud of myself that my hard work paid off.”

It quite literally did pay off. He took home the $10,000 prize over nine hundred other competitors in an event where second place gets nothing.

The road to first has been a long one for Justin. In fact, his passion for shooting started on a road after missing Andrews little league baseball signups when he was eight.

“They told us ‘No,’ so I was going home,” Justin’s father, Jesus Chavez, said. “I saw a sign on the side of the road that said ‘4-H shotgun tryouts.’”

So instead of baseball, Justin got a shotgun – just like every mother dreams.

“When I got back home, my wife thought I was nuts,” Jesus said.

But she’s now Justin’s biggest fan, and the long hours and constant travel has yielded more than just money.

Justin will sign with Angelo State on Tuesday for clay shooting, an accomplishment his father struggled to put into words.

“You know…he goes to college next year…I’m glad he’s going, but…being together for such a long time…I guess you asking me these questions...It’s made me think,” he said.

And now, Justin is thinking about his future goal: shooting professionally.

“The ammo I shoot, B&P, I would love to work for them, get sponsored by them,” Justin said. “I’d love to be sponsored by them.”

