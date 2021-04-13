Advertisement

Permian and Lee begin series between district frontrunners

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The baseball teams from Odessa Permian and Midland Lee begin a three-game series on Tuesday, that will likely determine the District 2-6A champion. State-ranked Lee is in first place in the district standings. Permian is currently second.

Game 1 is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Permian’s McCanlies Field.

Game 2 is on scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Friday in Midland, with Game 3 at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday back in Odessa.

