Midland police investigating possible fraud involving oil & gas leases

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating possible fraud involving oil and gas leases.

According to the Midland Police Department, the Financial Crimes Unit is investigating the National Royalty Group for ‘criminal wrongdoing in connection with claims of fraud that have been alleged against NRG.’

Police are asking that anyone who has invested money with NRG for undervalued oil and gas leases contact Sergeant Ray Flores at (432) 685-7175.

